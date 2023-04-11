Salvation Army preparing to kick off annual 'War on Hunger' campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Salvation Army in Evansville is planning to host its annual War on Hunger campaign this month.
The event takes place April 14 and 15 from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day.
All six Schnucks locations in the area will be participating (Newburgh, Lynch Road, Lawndale, Darmstadt, West Side, and First Avenue).
The goal is to collect $55,000 in food and monetary donations to benefit food insecurity programming in Southern Indiana.
Organizers say, every $25 donation provides 16 meals to families in need.
Volunteers can sign up or give directly to the cause by clicking the link here for more information.