 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salvation Army preparing to kick off annual 'War on Hunger' campaign

  • 0
Salvation Army War on Hunger

All six Schnucks locations in Evansville are participating in the annual War on Hunger campaign for the Salvation Army.

The campaign starts Friday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Salvation Army in Evansville is planning to host its annual War on Hunger campaign this month.

The event takes place April 14 and 15 from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day.

All six Schnucks locations in the area will be participating (Newburgh, Lynch Road, Lawndale, Darmstadt, West Side, and First Avenue).

The goal is to collect $55,000 in food and monetary donations to benefit food insecurity programming in Southern Indiana.

Organizers say, every $25 donation provides 16 meals to families in need.

Volunteers can sign up or give directly to the cause by clicking the link here for more information.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you