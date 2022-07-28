Sandy's Pizza closing Princeton location due to staffing difficulties

A Gibson County, Indiana pizza place will be closing its doors in August.
The Sandy's Pizza location in Princeton will be closed as of Aug. 15, an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page said.
According to the announcement, the Princeton location will be merged into the Sandy's Pizza in Fort Branch, which will remain open for business as it has for the past 48 years.
The restaurant's post says the Princeton location is closing due to staffing difficulties.
The Sandy's Pizza spot in Princeton located near the corner of East Broadway Street and South Main Street. Officials say some of the restaurant's equipment will be for sale, and that the building is available for lease.