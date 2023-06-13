Scam caller posing as Evansville Police officer, targeting local residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville residents should be aware of a recent scam call.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department said Tuesday that they had been made aware of the scam call.
According to EPD, someone is calling locals and claiming to be with the department.
EPD says the scam caller is even using an actual officer's name in an attempt to trick victims.
According to EPD, the scammers claim there's a warrant for the victim's arrest, demanding payment.
While the calls can seem realistic and scary, EPD says you should never send money over the phone and hang up immediately.
If you need to confirm the authenticity of an EPD call, just dial (812) 436-7896.