Scammer posing as law enforcement in Dubois County, sheriff says

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Residents in Dubois County should be on the lookout for a new scam.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it's received several reports of scam calls, where the caller claims to be "Detective Sergeant Wade Pierce" with the sheriff's office.
According to DCSO, the scammer uses the phony phone calls to threaten victims with court dates and fines.
The sheriff's office says the calls are coming from the number 812-494-3099. When the number is called back, it even plays a fake voicemail that says you've reached the Dubois County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that in one instance, a man picked up on the other end and claimed he was trying to target women specifically.
Anyone who thinks they've received a fraudulent call should simply hang up and call the sheriff's office back at its real number, (812) 482-3522