Schedule and lineup announced for Evansville's free Music in the Park concert series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A free summer concert series is coming back to parks around Evansville.
The Evansville Parks Foundation shared the lineup and schedule for the free "Music in the Park" concert series on Thursday.
The event will take place on select dates from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on June 1, with the last show set for Aug. 24.
Different music groups will perform at parks around the city, including Haywire, 2 Miles Back, JustUs4, and more. The event will also feature a variety of food and drink options from different food trucks.
You can see the full schedule for the event below.