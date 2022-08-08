 Skip to main content
Schnucks hosting 'Shop Out Hunger' food drive at all stores

Schnucks

Monday marked the start of Schnucks' "Shop Out Hunger" food drive event.

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 15, all Schnucks stores will be participating in the food collection event.

During the food drive, Schnucks will be collecting non-perishable items like canned goods, cereals, pastas, and peanut butter. Items collected through the event will then be used to support local food pantries, homeless shelters, and transition houses.

Those wishing to donate during the event should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

Schnucks says it donates more than $13 million to food pantries each year.

