Schnucks issues 'allergy alert' on single lot of fruit and nut trail mix

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In
western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Carmi,
Eldorado, Morganfield, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Breckinridge
Center, Melody Hill, Grayville, Darmstadt, Norris City,
Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New Harmony, Crossville and
Corydon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Schnucks issues 'allergy alert' on single lot of fruit and nut trail mix

  • Updated
  • 0
Schnucks

Officials with Schnucks have issued an allergy alert on a product that some customers may have purchased.

A news release issued by Schnucks on Thursday says that Schnuck Markets, Inc. had issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of "Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix" because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.

According to Schnucks, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Schnucks customers should check for:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

Any customers who may have purchased the affected product can return it to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers who may have questions can also call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

There are more than 100 Schnucks stores in multiple states including Indiana and Illinois.

