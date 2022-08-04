Schnucks issues 'allergy alert' on single lot of fruit and nut trail mix

Officials with Schnucks have issued an allergy alert on a product that some customers may have purchased.
A news release issued by Schnucks on Thursday says that Schnuck Markets, Inc. had issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of "Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix" because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.
According to Schnucks, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Schnucks customers should check for:
Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
12 oz.
UPC: 4131822276
Best by date: 06/07/2023
Lot Code: 15822A
Any customers who may have purchased the affected product can return it to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers who may have questions can also call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
There are more than 100 Schnucks stores in multiple states including Indiana and Illinois.