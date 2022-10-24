 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service

  • Updated
  • 0
Schnucks

Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday.

Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes.

The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders and focused on fulfilling convenience orders fast, according to a news release from Schnucks.

“Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers,” said Schnucks Senior Director Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers’ urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options available through Schnucks Delivers.”

The Schnucks Now service is available during regular store hours, with a $10 minimum purchase required to order. Delivery is available in all markets served by Schnucks, with multiple stores in Indiana and Illinois, and three stores in the Evansville area alone.

Schnucks says the service is available through the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub. They say there are no priority fees, but that there is a low-cost delivery fee for the service. You can also place an order by going to schnucksnow.com.

To see the full news release from Schnucks, click here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you