Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service

Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday.
Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes.
The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders and focused on fulfilling convenience orders fast, according to a news release from Schnucks.
“Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers,” said Schnucks Senior Director Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers’ urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options available through Schnucks Delivers.”
The Schnucks Now service is available during regular store hours, with a $10 minimum purchase required to order. Delivery is available in all markets served by Schnucks, with multiple stores in Indiana and Illinois, and three stores in the Evansville area alone.
Schnucks says the service is available through the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub. They say there are no priority fees, but that there is a low-cost delivery fee for the service. You can also place an order by going to schnucksnow.com.
