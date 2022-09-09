School Resource Officer recognized in Warrick County for saving student choking on grape

A sheriff's deputy and school resource officer in Warrick County, Indiana, is being hailed as a hero after an incident that happened earlier this week.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says officials with Castle North Middle School were recognizing the actions of Deputy Matt Young, who serves as the school's School Resource Officer.
According to an email from the school that was shared by the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Wednesday during lunch, when a student was having trouble breathing. Staff members at the school said the student was able to get a few words out to ask for help.
That's when Deputy Young performed the Heimlich maneuver on the young student, dislodging a grape from their throat.
The email from the school says that the student only suffered an irritated throat and a sore abdomen, and that they were able to return to school the next day.