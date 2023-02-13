 Skip to main content
Second jury trial begins for woman arrested in Evansville rape-murder investigation

Heidi Carter
Hazel Uppencamp

Heidi Carter was arrested in October 2021 after being accused of helping her then-boyfriend, Carey Hammond, beat and rape a woman and kill a man.

A woman who was arrested in a bizarre rape-murder incident out of Evansville is headed to her second trial in the case on Monday.

The second jury trial for Heidi Carter was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

We've been following the case since Carter was arrested after an incident on Stinson Avenue back in October 2021, where police said she helped her then-boyfriend, Carey Hammond, murder a man and rape a woman.

Affidavit Reveals New Details About Evansville Murder-Rape Case

During her first trial, Carter was found guilty of a misdemeanor firearm charge, which she was sentenced to one year for. Monday's trial will lead to a decision on Carter's fate on the rest of her charges.

44News will be following the outcome of the case. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

