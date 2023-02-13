Second jury trial begins for woman arrested in Evansville rape-murder investigation

A woman who was arrested in a bizarre rape-murder incident out of Evansville is headed to her second trial in the case on Monday.
The second jury trial for Heidi Carter was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
We've been following the case since Carter was arrested after an incident on Stinson Avenue back in October 2021, where police said she helped her then-boyfriend, Carey Hammond, murder a man and rape a woman.
During her first trial, Carter was found guilty of a misdemeanor firearm charge, which she was sentenced to one year for. Monday's trial will lead to a decision on Carter's fate on the rest of her charges.
