Security camera footage shows Evansville explosion that destroyed multiple homes

  • Updated
  • 0
Security camera shows explosion

Security camera footage obtained by 44News shows the large explosion that wiped out four homes in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.

The footage was captured from the ABK Alarms building, which is at the corner of Oak Hill Road and North Weinbach Avenue.

Watch the video below:

You can also click here to watch the footage in a new page.

The explosion itself happened close to the intersection of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

Right now, we know that at least two people were injured in the explosion.

Preliminary reports from first responders indicate that four homes were totally destroyed, with damage in an approximate 100-foot radius around where the explosion occurred.

Traffic is heavily backed up in the area. Pedestrians and drivers should stay clear of the area if possible, while crews continue to investigate a potential gas leak.

