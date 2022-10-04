Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, are at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Broadway Street and Main Street in downtown Princeton due to the crash.
Photos shared with us show a semi-truck crashed into the Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of the intersection.
At this time, there's no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
The sheriff's office says the intersection will be shut down for a few hours, and that traffic will be detoured.