Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Semi entangled in power lines pulls down utility pole in Dubois County

  • Updated
  • 0
Downed power poles in Dubois County, east of Ireland

Downed power poles in Dubois County, east of Ireland (Indiana State Police photo)

Officials are busy working to clean up in Dubois County after windy conditions caused unsafe road conditions.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Police said that there were power/telephone lines and debris are on roadways in Dubois County from the overnight weather.

Then at about 8 a.m., ISP said that a semi driver had tried to drive under those downed lines, becoming entangled and pulling over a telephone pole that was supporting active power lines in the process. ISP says that happened on State Road 56, just east of the Ireland community.

Officials say they'll be working for several hours to clean up the mess, and are asking drivers to avoid that area if possible.

If you do see a power line down on the road, never attempt to drive over it.

