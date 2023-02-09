Semi entangled in power lines pulls down utility pole in Dubois County

Officials are busy working to clean up in Dubois County after windy conditions caused unsafe road conditions.
Around 7 a.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Police said that there were power/telephone lines and debris are on roadways in Dubois County from the overnight weather.
Then at about 8 a.m., ISP said that a semi driver had tried to drive under those downed lines, becoming entangled and pulling over a telephone pole that was supporting active power lines in the process. ISP says that happened on State Road 56, just east of the Ireland community.
Officials say they'll be working for several hours to clean up the mess, and are asking drivers to avoid that area if possible.
If you do see a power line down on the road, never attempt to drive over it.