Senator Mike Braun files paperwork to run for governor of Indiana

Indiana Senator Mike Braun is eyeing the state's top leadership position.
A Wednesday morning filing in the Office of the Secretary of State shows that Braun intends to run for Indiana's governor on the Republican ticket.
Braun was elected to the US Senate in 2018. He's also a native of Jasper, and graduated from Jasper High School in 1972.
Indiana's next gubernatorial election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
You can see the document filed on Wednesday morning below, or by clicking here.