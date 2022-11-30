 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senator Mike Braun files paperwork to run for governor of Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Braun

Mike Braun

Indiana Senator Mike Braun is eyeing the state's top leadership position.

A Wednesday morning filing in the Office of the Secretary of State shows that Braun intends to run for Indiana's governor on the Republican ticket.

Braun was elected to the US Senate in 2018. He's also a native of Jasper, and graduated from Jasper High School in 1972.

Indiana's next gubernatorial election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

You can see the document filed on Wednesday morning below, or by clicking here.

Download PDF Mike Braun filing for Indiana governor 11-30-22

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you