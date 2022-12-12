 Skip to main content
Senator Mike Braun launches campaign in race for next governor of Indiana

Mike Braun

Indiana Senator Mike Braun made his intentions of running for governor official on Monday.

Braun's official gubernatorial campaign page was launched at mikebraunforindiana.com.

According to Braun's campaign page:

"Mike is running for governor because he knows Indiana’s best days are still ahead. He’s a husband, father, and conservative businessman who believes in our commonsense Hoosier values. In the U.S. Senate, Mike stood firm against Joe Biden’s far-left agenda. As governor, he’ll work every day to bring down inflation, keep taxes low, and uphold the rule of law."

Word of Braun's plans to run had already circulated after he filed paperwork necessary to do so through the Office of the Secretary of State.

Alongside Braun's Monday announcement to run was an announcement from Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, launching her own gubernatorial campaign.

