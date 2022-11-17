Sentencing rescheduled for Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death

The sentencing date for an Evansville mom who was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her young child has been rescheduled.
Makaylee Opperman was originally set to appear for her sentencing on Nov. 17.
That sentencing date has now been moved to Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Opperman had originally been charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old child, but that murder charge, in addition to several other charges, was dropped as part of a plea agreement that Opperman reached.
Opperman was one of several people arrested on different charges after her 3-year-old child Kamari got ahold of a fentanyl pill and died. Two of the other people who were charged, Jazmynn Brown and Arcinial Watt, are facing federal charges in the case.
