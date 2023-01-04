Serious injuries narrowly avoided in head-on Spencer County crash thanks to alert semi driver, ISP says

The Indiana State Police says serious injuries were narrowly avoided in a crash that happened on Wednesday in Spencer County.
ISP says troopers responded to a head-on crash between a semi and a car on US 231 on Wednesday.
According to ISP, the semi-truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash. Thanks to the semi driver's defensive driving, ISP says the impact of the crash was changed, undoubtedly preventing injuries that would have otherwise been far more serious.
ISP says the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and that the semi driver was uninjured.
After an investigation by ISP's Accident Reconstructionists, police say intoxication isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.
No other details were released.