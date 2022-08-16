Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion

Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.
Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others.
A celebration of life service will be held for Teague on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky.
Teague's obituary says she worked Rural King after graduating from Henderson County High School.
After high school, Teague also attended Henderson Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in Applied Computer Science. While attending college she worked at Redbanks Nursing Home, before being employed at Toyota Boshoku, where she was a hard and dependable worker.
Teague's obituary says she loved playing video games and anime, and that she had a huge heart for animals, especially her cats Bell and Pepper, which were rescues.