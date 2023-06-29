Seton Harvest’s very first farm camp for kids

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
417 UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
414 HAS EXPIRED. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana,
the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Seton Harvest’s very first farm camp for kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Seton Harvest’s very first farm camp for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Farm Camps here at Seton Harvest provide children from the ages of 6 to 12, the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature.

44News spoke with Sustainable Living Manager, Amy Rhodes, on what the kids are learning about.

“Farm camp is an opportunity for kids to get outside and explore nature and learn about how we produce certified naturally grown vegetables and fruit here on the farm,” Rhodes says.

Campers are involved with the hard work of the daily routine of farm chores: planting, tending, harvesting, preparing, and of course, consuming nutritious food.

Joe Schalasky told 44 News about why he thinks it’s important for kids to be immersed in the farm. “My philosophy as a farmer is I would like to pass this farm off to the next generation in better shape than I got it," Schalasky says.

But after the work, here comes the fun, campers will continue to be active by playing group games, hiking, and exploring nature.

44News spoke to Camper, Autumn Hunt on what she learned while being at farm camp, and she said, “Now I think it’s actually kind of fun being able to take care of animals and plants. And I think I really want to be a farmer now.”

Farm Camps like this one are designed to increase children's ecological knowledge, and to inspire attachment and care for our common home.

The deadline to sign up for their next and last session is July 7th, for more information on how to sign up, you can visit their website.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you