Seton Harvest’s very first farm camp for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Farm Camps here at Seton Harvest provide children from the ages of 6 to 12, the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature.
44News spoke with Sustainable Living Manager, Amy Rhodes, on what the kids are learning about.
“Farm camp is an opportunity for kids to get outside and explore nature and learn about how we produce certified naturally grown vegetables and fruit here on the farm,” Rhodes says.
Campers are involved with the hard work of the daily routine of farm chores: planting, tending, harvesting, preparing, and of course, consuming nutritious food.
Joe Schalasky told 44 News about why he thinks it’s important for kids to be immersed in the farm. “My philosophy as a farmer is I would like to pass this farm off to the next generation in better shape than I got it," Schalasky says.
But after the work, here comes the fun, campers will continue to be active by playing group games, hiking, and exploring nature.
44News spoke to Camper, Autumn Hunt on what she learned while being at farm camp, and she said, “Now I think it’s actually kind of fun being able to take care of animals and plants. And I think I really want to be a farmer now.”
Farm Camps like this one are designed to increase children's ecological knowledge, and to inspire attachment and care for our common home.
The deadline to sign up for their next and last session is July 7th, for more information on how to sign up, you can visit their website.