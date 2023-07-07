Several dogs saved from euthanization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Seven dogs from local shelters were saved from euthanasia thanks to foster families who stepped up to rescue them.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue was contacted by multiple shelters/rescues who were in “CODE RED.”
That means animals would be losing their lives on Friday.
In less than 24 hours, ITV No-Kill Rescue was able to save each and every dog.
“Every year, because of 4th of July fireworks, animals get startled and run off from their homes,” says Jessa McCauley, Office Manager at It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue.
Most of those animals end up in shelters, meaning the animals who were already there are especially vulnerable. They need saving immediately, and not a second longer.
“These are wonderful animals being euthanized just for a lack of space,” McCauley says.
When shelters across the Tri-State reached out to ITV No-Kill Rescue, they answered the call. But, they’re also full. So, the only way they could save these pups is by hooking them up with foster families.
Luckily, the Tri-State community showed up and all seven dogs were saved.
The problem, though, doesn’t really stop there.
“There’s been a nationwide crisis in adoptions being down. We’re having to euthanize animals that are perfectly good animals, wonderful companions,” McCauley tells 44News.
According to ASPCA, nearly 400,000 dogs are euthanized in shelters every year.
ITV No-Kill Rescue is encouraging families to step up and foster so that no more local pets have to be put down.
“All you have to do is put in a foster application through our website https://itvrescue.org/foster/,” says McCauley.