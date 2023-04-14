Several Evansville roads set to be repaved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — City crews in Evansville will begin repaving work on several roads starting Monday, April 17.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced that West Franklin Street, South Barker Avenue, Upper Mount Vernon Road, and South Kentucky Avenue are set to be repaved.
The road restoration work is thanks to the latest round of INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grants.
The City of Evansville received $493,462.91 in state matching funds. Just Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced that the county had received more than $590,000 in funding through the program.
Crews are advising there will be no parking allowed and lane restrictions on Third Street from Main Street to Mulberry Street for paving beginning on Monday, April 17, and lasting through Wednesday, April 19.
City officials say crews have been working to patch and repair potholes on all city streets.
If you'd like to report a pothole in the city, you can call 812-435-6000.