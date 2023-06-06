Several organizations team up to offer free fitness classes in Evansville parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Local health and wellness facilities are coming together to collaborate on a free community health initiative this summer.
The organizations are bringing free group exercise classes to parks across the city, in an effort to get people moving more, and staying active.
Some of the partnering organizations include the Y.M.C.A. as well as the Tri-State Athletic Club and the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
The free classes will be approximately one hour and will be taught by certified fitness instructors.
- Saturday, June 10th (9-10am): Garvin Park - WERQ DANCE FITNESS
- Saturday, June 24th (9-10am): Tepe Park - CIRCUIT TRAINING
- Saturday, July 8th (9-10am): Vann Park - YOGA
- Saturday, July 22nd (9-10am): Wesselman's Park/Roberts - ZUMBA DANCE FITNESS
- Saturday, August 5th (9-10am): "Family Day" Pagoda/Mickey's - YOGA & RELAY EVENTS