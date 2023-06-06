 Skip to main content
Several organizations team up to offer free fitness classes in Evansville parks

Fitness in the Park Events Planned

A total of five free fitness classes are being offered by several Evansville organizations and the City of Evansville this summer. 

 Tommy Mason

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Local health and wellness facilities are coming together to collaborate on a free community health initiative this summer.

The organizations are bringing free group exercise classes to parks across the city, in an effort to get people moving more, and staying active.

Some of the partnering organizations include the Y.M.C.A. as well as the Tri-State Athletic Club and the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

The free classes will be approximately one hour and will be taught by certified fitness instructors.

  • Saturday, June 10th (9-10am): Garvin Park - WERQ DANCE FITNESS
  • Saturday, June 24th (9-10am): Tepe Park - CIRCUIT TRAINING
  • Saturday, July 8th (9-10am): Vann Park - YOGA
  • Saturday, July 22nd (9-10am): Wesselman's Park/Roberts - ZUMBA DANCE FITNESS
  • Saturday, August 5th (9-10am): "Family Day"  Pagoda/Mickey's - YOGA & RELAY EVENTS

