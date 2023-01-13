 Skip to main content
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville

Fire officials at the scene said that at least three people had been displaced, but that there were no known injuries.

Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night.

It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced.

"We have three displaced so far, the Red Cross has been contacted to help them," EFD Division Chief Mike Larson said. "Right now as far as I know there are no injuries to report."

We're still working to learn more about the cause of the fire, and will update this story as new information becomes available.

