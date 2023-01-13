Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville

Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night.
It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced.
"We have three displaced so far, the Red Cross has been contacted to help them," EFD Division Chief Mike Larson said. "Right now as far as I know there are no injuries to report."
We're still working to learn more about the cause of the fire, and will update this story as new information becomes available.