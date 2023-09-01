Shelter dogs found abused and neglected in Evansville foster home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to help Animal Control with an incident at a home on West Columbia Street.
According to authorities, the person keeping the dogs was a foster for a local no-kill shelter.
At the scene, officials say they found the conditions were "deplorable" and not suitable for people or animals to be living in. They said the smell coming from the home was "nearly intolerable," and that the floor was covered in urine and feces.
Animal Control officials say that there were multiple dogs in the home that are beyond medical help and need to be euthanized. They say one had "cherry eyes" and was no longer able to see. They say that dog was also covered in matted fur and fleas.
Police say the offender surrendered all of the dogs, and that there will be an attempt to return the fosters through the local shelter. The police report says that the dogs were all pulled from different shelters in the Tri-State, and that the offender "should not be allowed to foster any dogs at all."
No arrests were made in the case.