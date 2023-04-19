Sheriff Noah Robinson speaks on how things could change going forward following deputy’s death

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — We now know the cause of death for Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Deputy Hacker passed away from natural causes on March 2nd during training.
More specifically “exertional sickling” due to sickle cell trait.
Deputy Hacker was 33 years old.
This is something that authorities say wasn’t even on their radar when it comes to law enforcement training. But, they say, it definitely is now.
Sheriff Noah Robinson says Deputy Hacker was aware that he had sickle cell trait, but was probably unaware of the risk that it could pose when undergoing intense physical activity.
Sheriff Robinson says since the incident occurred, he’s been racking his brain wondering if this could’ve been prevented, or what they could have done differently.
Now, he says, conversations have already been had between him and the Evansville Police Department on how they can do better.
“I don’t know that it could’ve been prevented, but I do know that going forward, we will take every step possible to ensure that when someone has this trait, that we’re doing everything possible to prevent an outcome like this,” says Sheriff Robinson.
Experts say sickle cell trait is typically benign and consistent with a normal life and lifespan.
It’s relatively common, but in rare cases can pose a significant risk.
In the past 50-60 years, experts say we know of more than 250 people that have died of exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait. Most of these people were training to be in the military or an athlete; something that Sheriff Robinson says he’s now very aware of.
“We want what’s best for our officers. We want to have a safe place for our employees to work. Want to recruit minorities. We know that sickle cell trait and sickle cell disease disproportionately affects minorities, particularly African American males. So we need to be aware of that and take steps going forward to keep those employees safe and in no way dissuade, or put up any kind of barriers for minorities to apply to us,” Sheriff Robinson says.
“We want them to know that we have their health in mind when we’re doing our training. We will do better.”
Sheriff Robinson says he wants to mandate steps to ensure safety during training, like adequate rest periods and hydration.
He says these are things that they already do, but they want to ensure that they’re being strictly followed.