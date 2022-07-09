Shooting over property disagreement in Perry County leads to attempted murder arrest, sheriff says

A man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Perry County, Indiana, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says deputies went to the Perry County Memorial Hospital on Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. to talk to a man who had been shot.
The investigation led deputies to a home on SR 145 in Bristow, where the shooting happened, according to PCSO. After talking to neighbors in the area, the sheriff's office says 36-year-old Stephen Porter was developed as a suspect.
As the investigation continued, the sheriff's office says it was discovered that a single round from a 20-gauge shotgun was fired at the home after a verbal argument that took place over a "property disagreement."
The sheriff's office says Porter was found and taken into custody by Indiana State Police Detectives somewhere in Spencer County.
The gunshot victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.
Porter was booked into the Perry County Jail on an attempted murder charge. He's being held without bond.