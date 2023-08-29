 Skip to main content
Showplace Cinemas offering $2.50 movie tickets on select days throughout September

  • Updated
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the theater chain is offering "1973 throwback pricing" every Monday in September.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Showplace Cinemas movie theater locations are offering throwback pricing in the month of September.

For the 50th anniversary celebration of Showplace Entertainment, theaters will be offering "1973 throwback pricing."

On every Monday throughout the month of September, movie tickets will be just $2.50 each. In addition to normal showings, officials say the deal also applies for IMAX movie tickets.

The offer is available at all Showplace Cinemas theater locations.

There are Showplace Cinemas locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. For a full list of locations, visit showplacecinemas.com/locations.

