Six 'Access to Service Fair' events happening in Evansville throughout the winter season

Evansville residents are being invited to attend several upcoming events allowing them to speak with officials about their utility accounts.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he's hosting six "Access to Service Fair" events throughout the upcoming winter season, allowing residents talk one-on-one with customer service representatives about their CenterPoint Energy and EWSU accounts.
The city says that representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be present.
Events will be held in the CK Newsome Center, 100 East Walnut Street, on the following dates:
- Thursday, November 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, December 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The city says that the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will also offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days.