Small flock tests presumptive positive for bird flu in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Birds from a flock in our southern Indiana area have tested presumptive positive for bird flu, according to state officials.
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says that on Wednesday, birds from a small flock in Posey County tested presumptive positive for the H5 avian influenza virus at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL).
The small flock of 23 birds in Posey County was reported to state animal health officials after a "significant death loss," the board said.
The board says that the test samples are being sent to the national USDA lab for confirmation, with results expected in the next few days.
Since the flock in Posey County is a small one that's not engaged in commercial sales, the presumptive positive results don't impact Indiana's "highly pathogenic avian influenza-free" status that was achieved on April 19, the state board of animal health said.
No commercial poultry flocks are located within about six miles of the flock in Posey County, but the BOAH is reaching out to local hobby flock owners to offer surveillance testing.