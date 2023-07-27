Small plane headed to Illinois from Evansville crashes in field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A plane that departed from Evansville crashed in a field in Illinois on Thursday, CBS News reports.
The wrecked plane was spotted in a field in Cortland, Illinois near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon.
FlightAware Flight Tracker says the plane took off from Evansville shortly after 10 a.m., and was en route to the airport in DeKalb.
The plane is reportedly registered with the EVV Pilots Club in Evansville.
The crash is under investigation at this time.
The extent of any injuries from the crash is currently unclear.