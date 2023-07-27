 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Small plane headed to Illinois from Evansville crashes in field

Plane that departed from Evansville crashes in Illinois

(WBBM)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A plane that departed from Evansville crashed in a field in Illinois on Thursday, CBS News reports.

The wrecked plane was spotted in a field in Cortland, Illinois near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon.

FlightAware Flight Tracker says the plane took off from Evansville shortly after 10 a.m., and was en route to the airport in DeKalb.

FlightAware plane path

FlightAware

The plane is reportedly registered with the EVV Pilots Club in Evansville.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

The extent of any injuries from the crash is currently unclear.

