Soldiers return into the arms of their loved ones in an emotional homecoming

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An emotional day for families of soldiers returning home from the 163rd Field Artillery Regiment of the Indiana National Guard, after being deployed in Iraq for almost a year.
Approximately 300 soldiers from the Indiana National Guard left to prepare for the deployment last August.
The deployment was in support of the Operation Inherent resolve, an international military intervention with the Islamic state.
Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, the public affairs officer for the Indiana National Guard, says, "Since 2008 we have had about 3,000 troops from all over the state deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. For this battalion, it’s probably the largest deployment since then.”
While there, troops assisted and supported coalition security forces.
Now, their safe return has families excited with banners and balloons to welcome those back.
For the Keene family being away from their mom is the hardest thing they’ve had to do.
The oldest daughter says, "We’re sad that she’s gone, but even though she's gone we also feel good about it because we know she’s helping other people.”
For Sgt. Keene there is no place she rather be than with her family.
“I don’t even have words. This is amazing. I’m overwhelmed in the best way... it’s been a long year “, says Sgt. Keene.
Two other flights were scheduled in Indianapolis with the remaining soldier's safe return.