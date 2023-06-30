Some CenterPoint customers could be without power throughout the weekend, company says

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.
This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.
An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — CenterPoint Energy says its crews are working hard to restore power to customers after Thursday's severe weather event.
The utility company provided a Friday afternoon update on restoration efforts, and said that more than 65 crew members are working around the clock to assess damages and make repairs.
CenterPoint's update says Thursday's storms caused widespread damage to the company's electric system, and that some customers could be without power throughout the weekend as restoration efforts continue.
Horse barn torn apart on Orchard Road in Chrisney, Indiana
“CenterPoint Energy has activated our Emergency Operations Plan in response to this severe weather event and bring in additional resources to assist with restoration efforts. Our crews have made significant progress overnight restoring the majority of the impacted customers. However, due to the extensive damage, some outages are expected to extend throughout the weekend,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric at CenterPoint Energy. “We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as our restoration efforts continue.”
CenterPoint Energy reminds customers if they have experienced damage to the weatherhead – the point of entry from the service drop to the home – a licensed electrician will need to make necessary repairs before power can be safely restored.
If you see downed power lines in your area, you can report them to CenterPoint by calling 800-227-1376. You can also report outages by texting the word “OUT” to 83212.