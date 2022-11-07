Some German Township residents placed under boil advisory

Some residents in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana township of German Township have been placed under a boil advisory Monday.
The German Township Water District (GTWD) said the boil advisory was in place for the following customers from the intersection of Mary Anderson Road and Highway 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Road, and north into Stewartsville.
Anyone in the affected areas should bring water to a boil for five full minutes before consumption.
GTWD says the temporary precautionary measure has been put in place due to a water main leak in the township's distribution system.
The water district says that the leak was repaired, but that water pressure fell below the mandated 20 PSI during the repair work.
or visit germantownshipwaterdistrict.org.