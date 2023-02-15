Some German Township Water District customers may be affected by main break

Some residents in Vanderburgh County, Indiana may be affected by a water main break Wednesday.
Officials with the German Township Water District said Wednesday that due to a damaged water main, some customers may see a drop in water pressure or a service interruption.
GTWD says this may affect customers located from the intersection of St. Wendel Road and St. Joseph Road, north to Buente Road, also including Whispering Hills Subdivision and W. Schmitt Lane.
Utility officials say crews are on-site repairing the damage.
At the time of the initial announcement, no boil advisory had been issued for customers.