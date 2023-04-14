 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southbound Highway 41 back open after deadly head-on crash

  • Updated
  • 0
vanderburgh-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County first responders were on the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 41 early Friday morning.

The early morning crash was reported near West Baseline Road around 3:30am Friday.

According to Central Dispatch a wrong-way driver was reported heading north in the area shortly before a head-on collision with a southbound driver.

As of 4:00 a.m. all southbound lanes on Highway 41 were closed, but they have since reopened.

A victim hasn't been identified at this time, but we will provide updates as soon as they're available.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you