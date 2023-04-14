Southbound Highway 41 back open after deadly head-on crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County first responders were on the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 41 early Friday morning.
The early morning crash was reported near West Baseline Road around 3:30am Friday.
According to Central Dispatch a wrong-way driver was reported heading north in the area shortly before a head-on collision with a southbound driver.
As of 4:00 a.m. all southbound lanes on Highway 41 were closed, but they have since reopened.
A victim hasn't been identified at this time, but we will provide updates as soon as they're available.