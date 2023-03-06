One person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 41 at Hillsdale Road

Part of Highway 41 was shut down in Vanderburgh County, Indiana after a crash Monday.
Around 2:20 p.m., first responders said that southbound Highway 41 was completely closed at Hillsdale Road.
Our news crew at the scene saw the crash happened between a Jeep and a van.
We're told one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening after the crash.
As of about 3 p.m., one southbound lane had opened back up, allowing drivers on the highway to get back through.
No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to provide any updates.