Southbound Highway 41 ramp closure planned while Pigeon Creek bridge reopens to traffic

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say they're planning to close the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek in Evansville, Indiana.

INDOT says that beginning on or around Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. The ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.

According to INDOT, the US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to re-open just before the southbound off-ramp is closed. Traffic will be restricted from Lynch Road to the overpass over Diamond Avenue. INDOT says the restriction will consist of a concrete wall on one side and a stone shoulder on the other side of the roadway.

Work on the off-ramp is expected to last through November, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closed exit is US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north.

