Southwest Dubois School Corp. adding WiFi to 16 buses for students

Some Dubois County students will soon have mobile access to the world wide web.
District officials with the Southwest Dubois School Corporation said Friday that students would be able to access WiFi on-the-go with the addition of the service to 16 school buses.
According to SDSC, this means that students can continue their learning and stay connected even while on the bus.
"This is a huge step forward in making sure our students have the resources they need to succeed," the district said in its announcement.
The school district says the mobile WiFi will be available as soon as next week.