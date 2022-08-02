Spectrum bringing high-speed services to rural areas of Gibson and Posey counties

Officials with Spectrum say they're working to expand and provide high-speed services to rural areas of southwestern Indiana.
On Tuesday, Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to almost 1,000 homes and small businesses in rural and unserved parts of Posey County.
Spectrum says the newly-constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Posey County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction.
The company says that "Spectrum Internet Gig," with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. Other speeds are also available to residential customers, with different options available for businesses as well.
Spectrum also announced Tuesday that construction was underway on a fiber-optic network expansion in Gibson County.
According to Spectrum, that project will bring gigabit broadband and other services to nearly 5,900 homes and small businesses in rural and unreserved parts of Gibson County.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Tom Yates, Vice President, Construction FO Rural Build. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Posey County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
The company says anyone in rural communities who would like to learn more about the service expansions should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com.