Spencer County authorities looking for missing teen

Authorities in Spencer County, Indiana, say they're looking for a missing teen.
The Santa Claus Police Department says it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village on Thursday to investigate a runaway juvenile.
The police department says it's looking for 15-year-old Kendall King, who has light brown hair and blue eyes. They say she weighs around 120 pounds and is around 5'1" tall.
"This is an ongoing investigation and we are working hard to get Kendall back home to her family," a statement from police said. "Santa Claus Police Department is working with multiple agencies to locate Kendall."
Anyone who sees the missing girl is asked to contact SCPD at 812-937-2340, Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286 or 911. You can also contact your local county or city departments.