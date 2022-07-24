 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorm activity this
afternoon may provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Spencer County authorities looking for missing teen

Spencer County teen missing

Authorities in Spencer County, Indiana, say they're looking for a missing teen.

The Santa Claus Police Department says it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village on Thursday to investigate a runaway juvenile.

The police department says it's looking for 15-year-old Kendall King, who has light brown hair and blue eyes. They say she weighs around 120 pounds and is around 5'1" tall.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are working hard to get Kendall back home to her family," a statement from police said. "Santa Claus Police Department is working with multiple agencies to locate Kendall."

Anyone who sees the missing girl is asked to contact SCPD at 812-937-2340, Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286 or 911. You can also contact your local county or city departments.

Missing teen flyer

Missing teen flyer (Santa Claus Police Department)

