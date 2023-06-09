 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Spencer County deputies make an arrest in a high-speed chase Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Georgia woman arrested after pursuit in Spencer County

A vehicle and driver involved in a previous police chase, leads Perry County deputies on another high speed pursuit Thursday.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman faces charges after a high speed chase on Thursday.

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says, Stephanie Finney was driving a car with stolen plates, reported out of Perry County.

Officials say, the vehicle also escaped a chase earlier this month involving Indiana State Police.

During Thursday's chase along State Road 66, Finney reached speeds of 127 miles per hour.

Finney says, she ran because of outstanding warrants in Georgia and Perry County.

She has since been book on several charges.

Stephanie Finney, via Spencer County Sheriff's Office

Stephanie Finney, via Spencer County Sheriff's Office

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you