Spencer County deputies make an arrest in a high-speed chase Thursday

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman faces charges after a high speed chase on Thursday.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says, Stephanie Finney was driving a car with stolen plates, reported out of Perry County.
Officials say, the vehicle also escaped a chase earlier this month involving Indiana State Police.
During Thursday's chase along State Road 66, Finney reached speeds of 127 miles per hour.
Finney says, she ran because of outstanding warrants in Georgia and Perry County.
She has since been book on several charges.