Spencer County DNR K9 set to retire after 7 years of service

A K9 officer serving one of our local communities with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is retiring.
The Indiana DNR says that Conservation Officer K9 Derby is retiring after seven years of dedicated service.
K9 Derby, who partnered with Indiana Conservation Officer Tim Kaiser, was assigned to Spencer County.
Derby was a 2015 rescue from Posey County Pound Puppies. During his service, Derby has been deployed 462 times, on missions like finding lost people or criminals, evidence recovery, detection of illegally-taken wildlife, and more. A total of 245 arrests and warnings were credited to Derby.
K9 Derby partnered with Indiana Conservation Officer Tim Kaiser. The DNR says Kaiser is now training with a new K9 partner, Ember, who was donated to the DNR Law Enforcement by Jay and Cherie Hoffman.