Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service

Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS."
The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location for 911 cell phone calls, while also allowing residents to enter household/medical information that will be associated with their phone number in the event of an emergency.
According to the sheriff's office, you'll need to create an account and provide details that will be used by first responders. The sheriff's office says that each cell phone number will need to have a separate account.
You can click here to create an account online, or visit the sheriff's office on Facebook to learn more information.