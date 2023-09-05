 Skip to main content
Spill slows down traffic on eastbound Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers headed east on the Lloyd Expressway may face traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., officials say there was a spill on the eastbound Lloyd near the intersection at Burkhardt Road.

Our news crew at the scene says a syrupy substance was spilled on the expressway.

Traffic wasn't completely shut down by the spill, as one lane of the eastbound Lloyd stayed open.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation have been called to the scene to help.

Drivers should be careful in the area until it's fully cleaned up.

