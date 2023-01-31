Start of lengthy Mesker Park Drive closure pushed back because of bad weather

The start of a lengthy, total closure on Mesker Park Drive in Evansville has been delayed over bad weather.
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say that the strip of Mesker Park Drive from Buchanan Road to Wimberg Avenue will be closed starting the week of Feb. 6.
According to EWSU, this closure is expected to last for about 40 days.
EWSU says the closure is necessary to make water main connections as part of a new waterline project.
The closure was originally slated to start around Jan. 30, until frigid weather swept through the area.