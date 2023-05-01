State police complete investigation into death of Vanderburgh County deputy

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities with the Indiana State Police say they've finished their investigation into the death of a Vanderburgh County Deputy.
ISP officials said Monday that their investigation into the death of Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Asson Hacker had been completed.
While the coroner's office had already released the cause of Deputy Hacker's death as "Exertional Sickling" due to "Sickle Cell Trait," ISP conducted a separate investigation.
ISP officials told us Monday that the final report on their investigation was being typed to to be sent to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.
As with any case, it's up to the prosecutor's office to determine if charges will be filed, authorities with ISP tell 44News. They say they only present their findings from the investigation and do not make any recommendations on charges.
Deputy Hacker was laid to rest surrounded by friends and community members. He passed away after falling ill during training.