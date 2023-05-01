 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State police complete investigation into death of Vanderburgh County deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Asson Hacker via Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Asson Hacker via Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities with the Indiana State Police say they've finished their investigation into the death of a Vanderburgh County Deputy.

ISP officials said Monday that their investigation into the death of Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Asson Hacker had been completed.

While the coroner's office had already released the cause of Deputy Hacker's death as "Exertional Sickling" due to "Sickle Cell Trait," ISP conducted a separate investigation.

Coroner releases cause of death for Deputy Asson Hacker

ISP officials told us Monday that the final report on their investigation was being typed to to be sent to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.

As with any case, it's up to the prosecutor's office to determine if charges will be filed, authorities with ISP tell 44News. They say they only present their findings from the investigation and do not make any recommendations on charges.

Deputy Hacker was laid to rest surrounded by friends and community members. He passed away after falling ill during training.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you