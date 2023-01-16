Stens Corporation leaving Jasper in early fall of 2023

An employer in the Dubois County, Indiana area is moving its headquarters to a different state.
A statement from Stens Corporation says the company is leaving the City of Jasper for a move to Portland, Tennessee, sometime in the early fall of 2023.
Officials tell us that there are about 150 employees in Jasper, with about 70 of those being warehouse staff. Monday's press release says that the warehouse employees have been offered relocation to Tennessee, and that the remaining staff will have the ability to stay in Jasper and work fully remote.
In December of 2016, Stens joined Minnesota-based Arrowhead Engineered Products, and officials say the relocation will enhance available services.
“This move expands on our hub and spoke distribution model that provides the flexibility, 1–2-day shipping delivery times and tailored service our customers enjoy,” said Jason Flagstad, Arrowhead’s executive vice president of operations and IT in North America. “We are excited to join the Portland community and look forward to bringing jobs and investment to the state.”
While some jobs may be leaving Jasper, the press release says nearly 400 new full-time job opportunities will be created at the new facility when it opens.