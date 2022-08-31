Stockwell Elementary adds new book vending machine

Students at Stockwell Elementary School in Evansville, Indiana, were in for a treat Wednesday morning as the school unveiled its brand new book vending machine.
"You get to be the very first kiddo in your grade to get to put a token in our vending machine today and get a free book," Principal Danielle Owen explained to a group of students.
The new piece of technology was paid for thanks to generous donors and parents helping to support the project. The kids were selected to be the first to use the vending machine based on academic performance and good behavior.
"It's gonna allow us to spread excitement to reading for over 500 kids, as Mrs. Owen said, not only spread the excitement of literacy, but also reward good behavior among the students," said 5th grade teacher Ryan Purkey.
It is part of Stockwell's larger mission to get students excited about reading in a digital age ruled by TikTok and limited attention spans. The vending machine is filled with classic such as Hatchet, Shiloh, and The Watson's Go to Birmingham to name a few. The books were selected with the help of the PTA board and student feedback.
"The books that are in there are amazing, so the kids will enjoy what they get," Librarian Cary Thomas said happily.
Faculty hopes this new addition will keep students excited about reading for years to come.