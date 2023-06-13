 Skip to main content
Storytime with a police officer coming to Pike County Public Library

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members are being invited to a family-friendly event in Pike County.

The Pike County Public Library will be hosting a Police Officer Story Time event on Monday, June 19.

The event will feature an officer from the Petersburg Police Department, who will be reading a children's police officer themed book before taking questions.

Small crafts will also be available for kids.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the library, located at 1008 E. Maple St. in Petersburg.

