Strangers pitch in to rescue children locked in car in Evansville

Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch.
Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help.
“We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett.
The woman told him that she had accidentally locked her two grandchildren in the car. The kids were 2 and 10 months old
Cody Brummett is an 8-year EMT who was off-duty at the time. He knew something needed to be done because heat-related deaths can happen within 30 minutes of a kid being locked in a hot car.
Luckily, several bystanders had rushed over to offer help, including the kitchen staff at the Golden Corral.
“The kitchen staff, they didn’t have to do anything,” Brummett says. “They all came out to the rescue, basically. Just not even thinking twice, trying to pry the door open to use a tool to open the handle.”
Cody’s wife, Mallory, a 911 dispatcher in Spencer County, helped keep the children in the car calm, while everyone else worked tirelessly to break in.
After about 20 minutes, they pried the door open just enough to insert an aluminum rod from the kitchen far enough in to reach the handle and open the door.
“As soon as the fire truck pulled up and the guys stepped out of the truck to help us out, door came open,” Brummett tells 44News.
Brummett says the grandmother was overwhelmed with the amount of help she got that day. He also says, while both children were hot when they were freed from the car, they were both uninjured and healthy.